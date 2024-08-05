RBI Proposes New Rules For Algo-Based Lending

The Reserve Bank of India proposed some new rules for managing the risks associated with algo-based lending.

The draft circular, titled 'Regulatory Principles for Management of Model Risks in Credit', laid out the guidelines for all lenders as model outputs are exposed to certain uncertainties and prudence is important.

A credit risk model is one where quantitative methods like statistical, economic, financial or mathematical assumptions are applied to process data for credit decisions, according to the RBI.

Through the draft circular, the regulator has asked all lenders to put in place a detailed board-approved policy for model risk management frameworks for all models being used.

Under this policy, changes in inputs made to individual credit models would require the approval of the risk management committee of the board or any other committee as designated by the board.