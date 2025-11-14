RBI Permits 15-Month Time For Exporters To Bring In Proceeds Of Overseas Shipments

In a major relief to exporters, the Reserve Bank of India has permitted them to bring proceeds of their shipments in 15 months, instead of the current timeframe of nine months.

The relief was granted in view of the stress being faced by a section of exporters due to the shorter timeframe.

The move also comes at a time when the United States has slapped tariffs as high as 50% on Indian goods, effective Aug. 27. Exporters are facing issues due to these steep duties imposed by the US on Indian shipments.

Currently, the value of goods or software exports made by exporters is required to be realised fully and repatriated to the country within a period of nine months from the date of export.

The changes have been made following amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations.

These regulations may be called the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, a gazette notification dated Nov. 13 by RBI regional director Rohit P Das said.

"They shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," it said.

Additionally, the RBI has also increased the time period for shipment of goods "from one year to three years from the date of receipt of advance payment or as per agreement, whichever is later".

The Reserve Bank has taken the following measures with a view to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions on exports arising on account of global headwinds