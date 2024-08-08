RBI Monetary Policy: Despite 'Hawkish' Policy, Economists See Shallow Rate Cut Cycle From December

Rains have gone from deficit to surplus over the last fortnight, and temperatures have cooled, said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC. If this continues, food inflation could fall quickly from October onwards, opening up the space for monetary policy easing, she said.

"We expect two RBI rate cuts of 25 basis points each in the current cycle, one in Q42024 and the other in Q12025, taking the repo rate to 6%. Given that growth is strong, we believe there will be an easing cycle, but a shallow one."

This is also in line with the RBI's updated real neutral rate target range of 1.4–1.9%, she said. A middle-of-range neutral rate (of 1.65%) combined with the RBI's one-year inflation forecast of 4.4% gives a terminal repo rate of about 6%, she said.