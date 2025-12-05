RBI Okays Fino Payments Bank's Conversion Into SFB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted ‘in-principle’ approval to Fino Payments Bank Ltd. for its conversion into a Small Finance Bank (SFB), the central bank announced on Friday.

This is the first payments bank to transition to a small finance bank, enabling it to transition from its current payments bank model to a small finance bank structure. This should allow a broader range of banking services.

Fino Payments Bank, which started operations in 2017, had applied for small finance bank license in October-December 2023. The lender had applied under the 'on tap' licencing norms of the central bank, according to an RBI release issued in January 2024.

In July 2023, the bank's board had approved the proposal to transition into an SFB. After RBI's approval, Fino Payments Bank plans to introduce three lending products, including individual loans under Rs 50,000 and secured lending towards micro, small and medium enterprises.

According to the guidelines, a payments bank must have a minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth requirement of Rs 200 crore and must have completed five years of operations.