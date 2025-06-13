RBI Gives Shorter Tenure Extension For Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar

The Reserve Bank of India has given a six-month tenure extension for Prashant Kumar as chief executive officer and managing director of Yes Bank.

The extension is effective from Oct. 6, 2025, or till a new MD and CEO takes charge at the bank, the regulator said in a letter to the bank on June 12. The bank disclosed the extension in an exchange notification on Thursday.

Yes Bank is in the midst of bringing in a new investor, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., which is buying a 20% stake in the lender. The Japanese financial conglomerate is buying this stake through a secondary transaction where State Bank of India and other lenders are selling their stake.