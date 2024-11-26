NDTV ProfitBusinessRBI Cancels Registration Of Two NBFCs In Gujarat And Rajasthan
RBI Cancels Registration Of Two NBFCs In Gujarat And Rajasthan

Ulhas Securities and Sikar Investment have their registrations cancelled under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

26 Nov 2024, 05:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The cancellation orders for Ulhas Securities and Sikar Investment&nbsp;were issued by the RBI on Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, respectively. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The cancellation orders for Ulhas Securities and Sikar Investment were issued by the RBI on Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, respectively. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it has cancelled the certificate of registration of two non-banking financial companies—Ulhas Securities Pvt. and Sikar Investment Co.

Ulhas Securities, based in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, had secured registration as an NBFC in December 2003. Sikar Investment, which is based in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, was registered with the RBI in March 1998.

The registration has been cancelled under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the RBI said.

The rule allows the central bank to cancel registration if the company ceases to carry on the business of a non-banking financial institution in India or has failed to comply with any condition subject to which the certificate of registration had been issued to it.

The cancellation order for Ulhas Securities was issued on Sept. 24 and Sikar Investment on Oct. 7 this year.

"As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution," the RBI notice said.

The action comes over a month after the RBI barred four NBFCs—Asirvad Micro Finance, Navi Finserv, Arohan Financial Services, and DMI Finance—from sanctioning and disbursing loans from Oct. 21 as it found material supervisory concerns in relation to high lending rates.

