RBI Bars IIFL Finance From Disbursing Gold Loans With Immediate Effect

Investor Allocations to Gold at Highest Since 2012: JPMorgan
The Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.The regulator has asked the company to stop sanctioning any new gold loans. It has also been barred from assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans.However, the RBI has said that the company can continue servicing its existing loans.(This is a developing story.)
The Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.
The regulator has asked the company to stop sanctioning any new gold loans. It has also been barred from assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans.
However, the RBI has said that the company can continue servicing its existing loans.