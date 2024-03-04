RBI Bars IIFL Finance From Disbursing Gold Loans With Immediate Effect

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRBI Bars IIFL Finance From Disbursing Gold Loans With Immediate Effect
The Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.

04 Mar 2024, 05:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The regulator has asked the company to stop sanctioning any new gold loans. It has also been barred from assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans.

However, the RBI has said that the company can continue servicing its existing loans.

(This is a developing story.)

