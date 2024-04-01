RBI At 90: Endeavour To Promote A Future-Ready Financial Sector, Says Governor Das

The evolution in the Reserve Bank of India, as an institution, has been closely intertwined with the development of the Indian economy, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

Speaking at the event to mark the RBI's 90th anniversary at Mumbai, Das said that the RBI's endeavor is to promote financial sector that is robust, resilient and future-ready.

"From being a central bank primarily concerned with allocation of scarce resources during the planning period, the Reserve Bank has transitioned into being an enabler of market economy," he said.

Das flagged the enactment of insolvency and bankruptcy code and adoption of flexible inflation targeting in 2016, which helped the central bank to maintain price stability in the financial system more effectively.

Moreover, the governor highlighted that the RBI is constantly evaluating the rapid changes in technology, innovation, business practices and growing complexities in the financial sector across the world.

(This is a developing story)