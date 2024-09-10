Government Amends Companies Law: Foreign Holding Company Mergers With Indian Units Need RBI Approval

The government has amended certain rules under the companies law concerning mergers, making it mandatory for amalgamations between a foreign holding company and its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary to secure prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has introduced these amendments to the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016.

The updated rules specifically address mergers involving a foreign transferor company, incorporated outside India, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the transferee company, incorporated in India. Such transactions will now require RBI clearance before proceeding.

In such cases, the ministry on Monday said both the companies shall obtain the prior approval of the RBI and the transferee Indian company should also comply with the provisions of Section 233 under the Companies Act. Broadly, Section 233 pertains to mergers and amalgamations of certain companies.