RBI Allows Escorts Kubota Finance To Conduct Business Without Public Deposits

Escorts Kubota Finance Ltd. was granted a "certificate of registration" by the Reserve Bank Of India to "commence the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits" according to an exchange filing on the BSE.

Escorts Kubota Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Escorts Kubota Ltd.

This is in continuation to earlier intimations done through letters to the BSE on Sept. 20, 2024, and Jan. 9, 2024, the filing added.