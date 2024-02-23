RBI Allows Banks, Non-Banks To Issue Public Transport Payment Instruments

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that authorised banks and non-banks can start issuing public transport payment instruments. The guidelines apply to bank and non-bank prepaid payment instrument issuers.

"Public transport systems across the country cater to a multitude of commuters on a daily basis. To provide convenience, speed, affordability, and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, it has been decided to permit authorised bank and non-bank PPI issuers to issue PPIs for making payments across various public transport systems," the regulator said in a circular.

Earlier, in its master directions for PPI issuers, RBI stated that authorised issuers will need to obtain permission before launching any mass-transit payment instruments. With the current circular, previous guidelines will be modified.