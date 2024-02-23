NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRBI Allows Banks, Non-Banks To Issue Public Transport Payment Instruments
ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Allows Banks, Non-Banks To Issue Public Transport Payment Instruments

Earlier, in its master directions for PPI issuers, RBI had said that PPI issuers will need to get permission before launching a mass-transit payment instruments.

23 Feb 2024, 03:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@grayom?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">grayom</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-black-and-white-photo-of-a-city-street-xZzaQ-PwYWc?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by grayom on Unsplash

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that authorised banks and non-banks can start issuing public transport payment instruments. The guidelines apply to bank and non-bank prepaid payment instrument issuers.

"Public transport systems across the country cater to a multitude of commuters on a daily basis. To provide convenience, speed, affordability, and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, it has been decided to permit authorised bank and non-bank PPI issuers to issue PPIs for making payments across various public transport systems," the regulator said in a circular.

Earlier, in its master directions for PPI issuers, RBI stated that authorised issuers will need to obtain permission before launching any mass-transit payment instruments. With the current circular, previous guidelines will be modified.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT