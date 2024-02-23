Razorpay Launches Enterprise QR PoS Device, Forays Into Marketing

Fintech giant Razorpay Software Pvt. announced its foray into marketing and debuted a new POS device at its flagship event in Bengaluru, on Friday.

This comes at a time when regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. has caused rivals to prey on confused merchants.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Harshil Mathur also announced that the company has achieved an annualised total payment volume of $150 billion, making it the leader in India's digital payments processing category.

Razorpay also unveiled the following suite of products at the event: