Rays Power Infra Secures India’s Largest Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Tender From NTPC

(Image for representation. Source: NTPC website)
Rays Power Infra on Thursday said it has been awarded India's largest Vanadium Redox Flow Battery tender by NTPC for its R&D division NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance, securing a 600KW/3000KWh project. This win marks Rays' pivotal advancement in India's renewable energy storage landscape, setting new standards for long-duration, cost-effective energy storage solutions, according to a statement.
The VRFB technology offers long-duration energy storage, crucial for grid stability and the large-scale integration of renewable energy.
"This achievement reinforces our technical prowess and vision for a sustainable energy future," Ketan Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rays Power Infra, said in the statement.