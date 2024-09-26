NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRays Power Infra Secures India’s Largest Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Tender From NTPC
Rays Power Infra Secures India’s Largest Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Tender From NTPC

The VRFB technology offers long-duration energy storage, crucial for grid stability and the large-scale integration of renewable energy.

26 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Rays Power Infra on Thursday said it has been awarded India's largest Vanadium Redox Flow Battery tender by NTPC for its R&D division NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance, securing a 600KW/3000KWh project. This win marks Rays' pivotal advancement in India's renewable energy storage landscape, setting new standards for long-duration, cost-effective energy storage solutions, according to a statement.

The VRFB technology offers long-duration energy storage, crucial for grid stability and the large-scale integration of renewable energy.

"This achievement reinforces our technical prowess and vision for a sustainable energy future," Ketan Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rays Power Infra, said in the statement.

