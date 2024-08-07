Raymond To Focus On Real Estate Business, Says Group CFO Amit Agarwal

Raymond Ltd. plans to focus on the real estate business and tap into the opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors through its engineering division, according to Group Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.7% year-on-year to Rs 57 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, backed by revenue from operations, which nearly doubled year-on-year. This compares to Rs 45 crore in the same period last year.

Raymond demerged its lifestyle business into Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. during the quarter. The scheme of demerger was completed on June 30.

Commenting on the performance and future growth plans, Agarwal highlighted the company's new focus on a 'build fast, sell fast, and collect fast' strategy for its real estate segment. Raymond is currently developing a 100-acre parcel in Thane and is engaged in a joint development agreement project in Bandra, Mumbai.

“We have seen an overwhelming response in sales bookings, with over Rs 600 crore in sales recorded in the first quarter. We are on track to achieve Rs 4,000 crore in sales bookings within the next 3 to 4 years,” Agarwal said.