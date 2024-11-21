Raymond Receives 'No Objection' From BSE, NSE For Demerger Of Realty Business

Raymond Ltd. on Thursday received 'no objection' letter from the National Stock Exchange and the BSE—the two main bourses—for the demerger of Raymond Realty Ltd, the company's real estate arm. This comes over two months after the demerger of Raymond's lifestyle business.

Raymond Realty, after obtaining the necessary approvals, will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.

The demerger plan aims to exploit the growth potential of the real estate business and attract a fresh set of investors and strategic partners to participate in it, Raymond said.

The current promoter ownership of the Mumbai-based garment maker is 49.01%. The existing shareholders of the demerged company would hold the shares of two listed entities after the scheme becomes effective.

The demerger plan had received nod from Raymond's board of directors in July. The company will issue 6.65 crore shares of Raymond Realty, having face value of Rs 10 per share upon demerger, which will be subject to approval of shareholders and regulators. One share of Raymond Realty will be given for every share held in the parent firm, as per the scheme of arrangement.