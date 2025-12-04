Raymond Realty Targets Rs 3,000 Crore Pre-Sales In FY26

Raymond Realty Ltd. is eyeing a strong finish to FY26 with pre-sales expected to touch Rs 3,000 crore, a 20% growth over last year’s Rs 2,300–2,400 crore. “We have given a guidance that we will be delivering 20% growth over last year, which takes the current year close to Rs 3,000 crore, and we are on target to achieve that number with all the launches we have planned,” said Harmohan H Sahni, MD & CEO of Raymond Realty.

The company recorded Rs 760 crore in pre-sales during H1, and Sahni expects the second half to be “heavy” in terms of sales. “Going forward, FY27 also looks strong. We are looking at 20% growth there as well. With all these projects launched by the end of this year, that growth would have been more or less locked in. We would have enough inventory in Thane to give us that kind of growth number,” he added.

On pricing trends, Sahni said the company has taken a cautious approach. “We have done the projects on very fair assumptions, keeping in mind what the market is in terms of its cycle. Unless we are compelled to sell at a very high price, you see pricing pressure, but I do not think we are in a situation like that. As far as the market is concerned, I have not seen any evidence of pressure on either pricing or volumes,” he noted.

Earlier this week, Raymond Realty announced its most premium project yet, Invictus by GS in Bandra Kurla Complex , Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore. Spread across a 2-acre land parcel, the ultra-luxury development will feature six towers offering limited edition 3 and 4 BHK residences. The project boasts over 30 lifestyle amenities, including a skyline-facing 38-metre pool and high-street retail, and promises swift connectivity to Jio World Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.