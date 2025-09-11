FSIB Recommends Ravi Ranjan As Managing Director Of SBI

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Thursday recommended Ravi Ranjan for the position of managing director in State Bank of India, according to a release on their website.

The recommendation comes after the FSIB interfaced with nine candidates on Thursday.

Ranjan has over 33 years of banking experience, having started his career as a probationary officer with SBI in 1991. He has held various positions in the bank both in India and overseas, across multiple functions.

He is currently the deputy managing director-global markets at the bank. He looks after the entire investment portfolio of SBI, with investments of over $196 billion.