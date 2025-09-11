Business NewsBusinessFSIB Recommends Ravi Ranjan As Managing Director Of SBI
FSIB Recommends Ravi Ranjan As Managing Director Of SBI

He is currently the deputy managing director-global markets at State Bank of India.

11 Sep 2025, 08:38 PM IST i
State Bank of India (SBI)
Headquarters of State Bank of India (SBI) at Nariman Point in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau on Thursday recommended Ravi Ranjan for the position of managing director in State Bank of India, according to a release on their website.

The recommendation comes after the FSIB interfaced with nine candidates on Thursday.

Ranjan has over 33 years of banking experience, having started his career as a probationary officer with SBI in 1991. He has held various positions in the bank both in India and overseas, across multiple functions.

He is currently the deputy managing director-global markets at the bank. He looks after the entire investment portfolio of SBI, with investments of over $196 billion.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ravi Ranjan (Source: LinkedIn profile)</p></div>

Ravi Ranjan (Source: LinkedIn profile)

He headed the corporate accounts group of SBI as deputy managing director having a business portfolio of Rs 6.68 lakh crore. He also has experience heading 1,259 branches of SBI, Chennai Circle, as chief general manager.

Having been DGM & Head Equity, he has led the team that managed the bank’s proprietary investments in equity and mutual funds with portfolio size. He also worked as vice president and head-syndications at Hong Kong looking after syndicated loan and fixed income portfolios.

He has a master's degree in business administration from MDI, Gurugram, and M.Sc in Botany from Patna University.

SBI Share Price

The stock settled 0.67% higher at Rs 823.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The share price has risen 7.16% in the last 12 months and 3.61% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the 50 analysts tracking the company, 40 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, nine recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target of Rs 945 implies a potential upside of 14.7%.

