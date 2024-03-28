RattanIndia Power Closes 3 Arms In Cyprus

Power transmission lines (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
RattanIndia Power on Thursday announced closure of its three foreign subsidiaries, Bracond, Renemark and Genoformus, in Cyprus.
The company said these subsidiaries had no revenue in the last financial year.
"Bracond Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Renemark Limited and Genoformus Limited, both subsidiary companies of Bracond, all three companies incorporated in Cyprus and having nil revenue and nil contribution in the turnover/revenue/income/net worth to the company, during the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023, have been dissolved with effect from March 27, 2024," according to a BSE filing.