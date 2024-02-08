Ratan Tata's Dream Project To Be A Reality Soon! Here's What It Is About

According to the Times of India, the Small Animal Hospital will be inaugurated in the first week of March. Tata is an animal lover and he recognised the necessity for a top-tier animal hospital early in his life.

He recounted a time when he had to transport a pet to the University of Minnesota for a joint replacement. He said that he arrived too late, and the dog's joint had to be frozen in a fixed position. That incident enabled him about the capabilities of a world-class veterinary hospital.

Tata is an animal lover and has also championed for the cause of animal welfare.