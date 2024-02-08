Ratan Tata's Dream Project To Be A Reality Soon! Here's What It Is About
Philanthropist Ratan Tata's dream of opening a world-class animal hospital in India is soon going to be a reality as the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital in Mahalaxmi is all set to be inaugurated soon.
According to the Times of India, the Small Animal Hospital will be inaugurated in the first week of March. Tata is an animal lover and he recognised the necessity for a top-tier animal hospital early in his life.
He recounted a time when he had to transport a pet to the University of Minnesota for a joint replacement. He said that he arrived too late, and the dog's joint had to be frozen in a fixed position. That incident enabled him about the capabilities of a world-class veterinary hospital.
Tata is an animal lover and has also championed for the cause of animal welfare.
Small Animal Hospital
The Small Animal Hospital is constructed for Rs 165 crore and accommodates up to 200 patients. The team is led by Thomas Heathcote, a British veterinarian who has relocated to Mumbai for this cause.
The initial plan was to be constructed in Navi Mumbai but Ratan Tata redirected the project to a more central location to avoid long commutes for pet owners. He believed that the distance could have dissuaded pet parents, especially in cases of emergencies.
The project was announced in 2017 but finding a suitable land space and obtaining the necessary permissions, along with COVID-19 caused delays.
However, the hospital is now ready to be inaugurated.