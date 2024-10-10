Ratan Tata's Contribution To Medicine: Tata Medical Centre, Advancing Cancer Care And More
Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, had a significant impact on India's rise in medical science. The King of Indian industrialists, as per Narayana Murthy, authorised a substantial funding initiative aimed at expanding and enhancing the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata, a leading facility in cancer treatment.
Remembering the legacy of the titan, Mammen Chandy, former director of Tata Medical Centre, shared his insights on the impact of Tata's vision and leadership in the realm of cancer care in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit.
Chandy recalled the inception of the Tata Medical Centre, which was born out of a recognition of the need for state-of-the-art cancer treatment facilities in Eastern India.
"During his visits to the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, Mr. Tata noticed the high number of patients from Eastern India. He would often comment, don't they have facilities in easter India and that's what prompted him to conceive the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata in 2005," Chandy explained.
Chandy reminisced about his early experiences with Ratan Tata, particularly during a pivotal meeting where he presented his vision for the center. "Mr. Tata was silent during my presentation, but the next day I was appointed as director," he said, highlighting Tata's keen insight and commitment to transformative healthcare.
One of the center's notable achievements is its modern infrastructure, which Chandy described as resembling a Scandinavian research facility. He acknowledged Tata's support for expanding the hospital's capacity, recalling a request he made for funding, I once asked for Rs 10 crore for labs, and that was sanctioned without hesitation, he said.
Throughout his tenure, Tata emphasised the importance of research and education alongside patient care. "He believed that the Tata Medical Centre should not only be a hospital but also a teaching and training institute for cancer treatment," Chandy noted. This vision has been integral in shaping the institution into a center of excellence, focusing on addressing cancer-related challenges specific to India.
While advocating for an ambitious expansion plan, which would involve an investment of Rs 260 crore shortly after the completion of the center's first phase, Chandy faced some resistance. However, Tata's response was characteristically supportive: "He said, 'I do not think this necessary now, but if Chandy wants it, he can have it.'"
Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 due to old age.