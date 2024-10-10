Ratan Tata's Contribution To Medicine: Tata Medical Centre, Advancing Cancer Care And More

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, had a significant impact on India's rise in medical science. The King of Indian industrialists, as per Narayana Murthy, authorised a substantial funding initiative aimed at expanding and enhancing the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata, a leading facility in cancer treatment.

Remembering the legacy of the titan, Mammen Chandy, former director of Tata Medical Centre, shared his insights on the impact of Tata's vision and leadership in the realm of cancer care in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit.

Chandy recalled the inception of the Tata Medical Centre, which was born out of a recognition of the need for state-of-the-art cancer treatment facilities in Eastern India.

"During his visits to the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, Mr. Tata noticed the high number of patients from Eastern India. He would often comment, don't they have facilities in easter India and that's what prompted him to conceive the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata in 2005," Chandy explained.