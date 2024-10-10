From Boomers' Tata Salt To Gen Z's Starbucks, Ratan Tata Worked For All

As we bid farewell to Ratan Tata, a titan whose influence has shaped modern India, it’s impossible to overlook the profound impact he has had on generations of Indians.

From the familiar taste of Tata Salt that graced almost every kitchen to the global coffee experience offered by Starbucks, Tata's legacy has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of daily life of every Indian - whether a Boomer or a Zoomer.

There’s no doubt that Ratan Tata’s work has made life more convenient for every Indian and enriched the lives of millions, whether through advancements in healthcare, recreation, or essential services.

His unwavering commitment to giving back to the community exemplifies the Tata ethos of returning to the public what has been earned from them.

As we reflect on his remarkable journey, it’s clear that Ratan Tata has not just been a leader in business; he has been a compassionate provider, dedicated to the well-being of the people he served.