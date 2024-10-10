Ratan Tata Emphasised On Merit, Followed His Instincts — Mukund Rajan Looks Back On His Interactions

Ratan Tata said that to succeed in the corporate world all one needs is good common sense. In 1994, when Mukund Govind Rajan had expressed his doubts about being a good fit for the Group, this is what the industrialist had told him.

The author of The Brand Custodian-My Years With The Tatas shared his cherished memories of Tata with NDTV Profit, as India mourns the loss of its most revered industrialist and philanthropist. The ex chairman of the Tata Group breathed his last late Wednesday at the age of 86 years. His mortal remains will be brough to the Parsi crematorium in Worli at approximately 4 p.m.

Tata interviewed Rajan for the administrative services as chairman of selection committee in 1994. One of the many reasons, Rajan joined Tata's administrative services, was the fact that the group was one of the rare Indian conglomerates, which was genuinely committed to the cause of the environment, he said.