Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Top 10 Quotes That Defined Him
A visionary leader and philanthropist, Tata’s influence extended far beyond the boardroom.
Ratan Tata, the titan of Indian industry and a symbol of integrity and vision, is remembered today on his first death anniversary. The legendary industrialist, who passed away on Oct. 9, 2024, at the age of 86, continues to inspire generations with his values, humility, and business acumen.
As the former Chairman of Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, Ratan Tata transformed the conglomerate into a global powerhouse. A visionary leader and philanthropist, Tata’s influence extended far beyond the boardroom. Through initiatives driven by the Tata Trusts—especially the Sir Ratan Tata Trust—he championed causes in education, healthcare, and rural development, shaping countless lives and communities.
Over the decades, his contribution to India’s industrial growth and social progress earned him several national and state honours, including the Padma Bhushan (2000), Padma Vibhushan (2008), Maharashtra Bhushan (2006), and Assam Baibhav (2021).
Even a year after his passing, Ratan Tata’s words and ideals continue to guide entrepreneurs, professionals, and citizens alike. On his first death anniversary, India remembers him not just as a business titan, but a man who redefined leadership with empathy and purpose.
Here are some of Ratan Tata’s timeless quotes that continue to inspire hope, humility, and excellence
Top 10 Quotes
I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.Ratan Tata (1937-2024)
Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument.
None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can.
The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are.
The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.
Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG, means we are not alive.