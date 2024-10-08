Rashmika Mandanna Drives Brand Growth In Tier 3, Tier 4 Cities

In an ever-evolving cinema landscape, Rashmika Mandanna stands out as a defining figure in the Indian film industry. Originally a rising star in the Kannada film circuit, Rashmika has now ascended to pan-India stardom, gathering audiences from metropolises to the quieter corners of tier 3 and tier 4 cities.

Recent insights from a 2023 report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry reveal a significant shift in audience demographics within Indian cinema. Approximately 60% of cinemagoers now come from smaller towns and cities, underscoring the need for stars who resonate across diverse regions. Rashmika's extensive brand endorsements, including her partnership with Kalyan Jewellers—a major player from the south—highlight this trend.

In towns like Darbhanga, Bihar, Rashmika's presence on billboards is not just a marketing strategy but a reflection of the economic power of emerging markets.

Films like Pushpa: The Rise have played a pivotal role in this ascent. The blockbuster, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, showcased her ability to attract diverse audiences. Following this success, her performance in Animal further cemented her footing, contributing to a 25% increase in footfall for Hindi films in non-metro areas last year.