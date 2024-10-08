Rashmika Mandanna Drives Brand Growth In Tier 3, Tier 4 Cities
In towns like Darbhanga, Bihar, Rashmika's presence on billboards is not just a marketing strategy but a reflection of the economic power of emerging markets.
In an ever-evolving cinema landscape, Rashmika Mandanna stands out as a defining figure in the Indian film industry. Originally a rising star in the Kannada film circuit, Rashmika has now ascended to pan-India stardom, gathering audiences from metropolises to the quieter corners of tier 3 and tier 4 cities.
Recent insights from a 2023 report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry reveal a significant shift in audience demographics within Indian cinema. Approximately 60% of cinemagoers now come from smaller towns and cities, underscoring the need for stars who resonate across diverse regions. Rashmika's extensive brand endorsements, including her partnership with Kalyan Jewellers—a major player from the south—highlight this trend.
In towns like Darbhanga, Bihar, Rashmika's presence on billboards is not just a marketing strategy but a reflection of the economic power of emerging markets.
Films like Pushpa: The Rise have played a pivotal role in this ascent. The blockbuster, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, showcased her ability to attract diverse audiences. Following this success, her performance in Animal further cemented her footing, contributing to a 25% increase in footfall for Hindi films in non-metro areas last year.
The landscape of brand endorsements is also evolving, with actresses like Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif leading the charge. A 2023 Brand Equity study revealed that endorsements by Bollywood stars can enhance brand recall by 35% in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, reinforcing the strategic importance of stars like Rashmika in bridging connections with varied audiences.
Featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list, she has emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Her social media presence is also impressive—as of August 2024, she ranks as the most-followed Kannada actress on Instagram.