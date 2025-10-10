Rare Earths, Ships And Infrastructure: Ramesh Damani On India's Coming Opportunities

Government-backed sectors that are set to see a massive infusion of capital and policy support in India will be rare earth minerals, shipbuilding and infrastructure, according to market veteran Ramesh Damani.

"The government has made rare earth a priority," he said at the NDTV Profit Ignite Conclave.

This strategic focus is drawing attention from both PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) and private companies now in the race to secure and process these critical minerals, Damani said.

As global supply chains are realigned, India's push into rare earths is seen as a crucial long-term play.

Given India's large coastline and trade appetite, Ramesh Damani said a significant push in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure is anticipated. This development is expected to create a massive industrial ecosystem and boost India's role in global trade.

India operates dozens of ports along its 7,500-crore shoreline, run by both state-owned and private companies.

Thirdly, Damani also said the government's strong focus on infrastructure spending will continue as it has in the last 20 years.

This vital investment will have a cascading effect, providing a substantial lift to ancillary sectors like construction and real estate, the veteran investor said.