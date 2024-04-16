Raptee Energy Unveils First Electric Motorcycle Made In Chennai

Raptee Energy’s assembly line in Chennai, which went onstream in June last year, is now fully operational. The EV startup is now gearing up for commercial launch in the ongoing quarter. The electric motorcycle has yet to undergo rigorous testing and homologation processes, including ARAI certification, to become road legal.

The first showroom will open in Chennai shortly thereafter.

The electric motorcycle drops Raptee Energy in India’s bustling electric two-wheeler space dominated by scooters. Sure, a few Indian startups have delved into motorcycles—only the Revolt 400, Ultraviolette F77 and Tork Motors’ Kratos come to mind—but several others have steered clear due to the lack of space in the chassis. Scooters, on the other hand, have a bulbous enough chassis to cradle a battery pack or two.

That’s stark, for India’s best-selling two-wheeler is a motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s Splendor, followed by the Activa scooter retailed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Electric versions of the two best-sellers are still awaited.

To be sure, Raptee Energy is entering India’s EV space at an inflection point. Sales of electric two-wheelers surged 30.6% over the year ago to 9,47,087 units in FY24, achieving a penetration of nearly 10% in the world’s largest two-wheeler industry.

Ola Electric, with 3,29,237 scooters, had the highest 35% market share.