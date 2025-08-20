Misled Consumers By Both Commission And Omission: CCPA Fines Rapido Rs 10 Lakh

Bike aggregator platform Rapido's parent entity has been fined Rs 10 lakh by India's consumer rights watchdog over misleading advertisements, an order from Wednesday showed.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority took up the case on a suo-moto basis against Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. over alleged misleading advertisements on its official platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

The authority looked into the company's claims of 'Guaranteed Auto' and 'Auto in 5 min or get Rs 50.'

"The pattern of deceptive practices such as 'Guaranteed Auto' and 'Auto in 5 min or get Rs 50' falls within the definition of a 'misleading advertisement' under Section 2(28) and 'unfair trade practice' under Section 2 (47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," CCPA said in its order.

It said that Rapido's advertisements directly influenced consumers' decision-making and that Rapido adopted such unfair and deceptive practice for the purpose of promoting the sale of its service.

The regulator's inquiry showed that Rapido created a false impression of assured service, when in fact the Rs 50 benefit was paid as in-app tokens valid only for seven days, redeemable only against bike rides.

"This condition, undisclosed in the advertisement, not only diminishes the true worth of the promised “₹50” but also creates undue compulsion for repeat engagement under restrictive terms," CCPA's order read.

The misleading advertisements ran for 548 days across over 120 cities and in multiple languages, which increased the misleading influence of the ads, said CCPA.