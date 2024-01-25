Ranjan Pai Becomes Largest Stakeholder In Byju's Aakash Education Services

Ranjan Pai, the billionaire chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, has become the largest shareholder in Byju's Aakash Education Services Ltd.

Pai has acquired a roughly 40% stake for about Rs 2,495 crore, or $300 million, pegging Aakash's valuation in the range of $750-800 million, a notch below its near $1 billion sale to Byju's, according to people familiar with the matter.

The board of Byju's parent, Think & Learn Pvt., approved the conversion of the debt to equity that Pai's family office took on from Davidson Kempner, the above-quoted person told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

In November, NDTV Profit reported that Pai had taken on the roughly $250 million debt on Aakash and that the 'white knight' was in close talks to invest more in Aakash, eventually giving him a 25–30% stake in the entity.