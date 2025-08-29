US To Reassess Tariff Rate, Extra 25% To Not Impact Our Exports: Ramkrishna Forgings MD

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. (RKFL) does not expect the additional 25% punitive tariff by the United States to impact its auto components exports, the company's Managing Director, Naresh Jalan, clarified on Thursday. He also believes that the US will eventually reassess this decision.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Jalan clarified that all of RKFL's automotive exports fall under the standard 25% tariff, which is applied globally. The extra 25% tariff is not applicable to their products.

“I can say that all my auto component exports fall under the 25% category and there is no export that falls under the 50% category for auto components. Only forgings, which fall under the 50% category, are non-auto forgings that particularly go to oil and gas. So, that is one sector wherein 50% tariff is applicable…..and that is not today, that is from the day oil, steel and aluminium tariffs were announced…,” he explained.

The MD acknowledged that, though undesirable, the extra 25% punitive tariff from the US is part of doing business. “Tariff is one thing which we had never imagined, but also then it’s part of business and I think it is going to go away. I think we are very hopeful that in the coming months or days, maybe that’s because the US does not have a capacity for forgings as a low-cost country and I think it will sooner or later realise it,” he noted.

Despite the uncertainty, the leading forged components manufacturer has not seen any disruption in new orders or requests for quotations from US clients. However, demand across all vehicle segments: passenger, light commercial, and Class 8 trucks, has softened.