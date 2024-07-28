A New Wave Of Electric Vehicles Are Ready To Charge At 70 MPH

But while fossil fuels may be a curious catalyst for sparking EV sales, the strategy is arguably far greener than it looks. For one thing, Americans tend to vastly overestimate how much they drive while also vastly underestimating how many charging stations have come online in recent months. Once the gas engine kicks on, the new Ram trucks won’t be much more efficient than their internal combustion counterparts — in fact, they’ll be less efficient — but the trick is they won’t burn dead dinosaur juice very often.