Rakhi Business In India Set To Grow 20% In 2024 To Rs 12,000 Crore

The Raksha Bandhan festival is expected to garner a business of approximately Rs 12,000 crore in 2024, according to the Confederation of All India Traders. A prominent reason for the business growth is due to the significant rise in the demand for indigenous rakhis versus the ones made in China.

The business during festival will reach Rs 12,000 crore as compared to last year's trade of Rs 10,000 crore given the increased demand for rakhis, said Praveen Khandelwal, national general secretary of CAIT. This translates to a 20% increase in a year's period.

The rakhi business was around Rs 7,000 crore in 2022 while it was Rs 6,000 crore in 2021, Rs 5,000 crore in 2020, Rs 3,500 crore in 2019, and Rs 3,000 crore in 2018.