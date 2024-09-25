India's Defence Production Hit Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore, Exports Surged In FY24

India's defence exports crossed the Rs 21,000 crore-mark for the first time in 2023-24. The defence ministry set a target of increasing it to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote the domestic defence industry, Singh said.

According to Singh, the aim is to enhance domestic defence manufacturing and military preparedness especially in areas bordering China.

India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

According to estimates, Indian armed forces are projected to spend around $130 billion in capital procurement by 2029.

The government wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years.

In May 2020, the government announced increasing the foreign direct investment limit in the defence sector from 49% to 74% under the automatic route.

The government allows 100% FDI for specific cases.

