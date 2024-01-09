Railway Ministry Nominates Sanjay Kumar Jain As CMD Of IRCTC

The Ministry of Railways has entrusted Sanjay Kumar Jain to take additional charge as chairperson and managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.

The appointment, which is "pending approval of the competent authority," comes after Seema Kumar, a member (operations and business development) of the Railway Board, relinquished the additional charge of the post on Jan. 9., according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Jain, who currently serves as the principal chief commercial manager of Northern Railway, will be appointed with effect from the date of assumption of charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.