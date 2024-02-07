Railway Board Approves Rs 244.77 Crore To Set Up Wagon Workshop In Odisha

The Railway Board has approved Rs 244.77 crore for establishing a wagon periodic overhauling (PoH) facility at Kantabanji in Odisha’s Balangir district.

This decision comes in response to the demands of the local people, including public representatives, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recognising the need for such a workshop in the region, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured local people that their demand would be met, it said.