NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRailtel Sees Rs 1,200-1,300 In Revenue Next Year On Robust Order Book: Chairman
ADVERTISEMENT

Railtel Sees Rs 1,200-1,300 In Revenue Next Year On Robust Order Book: Chairman

The project size of the mini-ratna PSU has been continuously increasing over the past couple of years with a focus on the rail-wire segment, he said.

01 Jan 2024, 02:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@underroot?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Anirudh</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/yellow-and-black-train-on-rail-tracks-during-daytime-PJUbLL5g9BY?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Representational (Photo by Anirudh on Unsplash)

RailTel Corp. has an order book of over Rs 5,000 crore, and the continuous reception of orders is expected to result in more inflows, according to Chairperson Sanjai Kumar.

"Next year, out of this order book, we are expecting around Rs 1,200–1,300 crore to convert into revenues," Kumar, who is also the managing director tod NDTV Profit in an interview.

The project size of the mini-ratna PSU has been continuously increasing over the past couple of years. The projects will be a mix of telecom and IT, according to Kumar.

"We specifically focus on the rail-wire segment, which is our broadband segment services, and we are now focusing on tier 1 and tier 2 towns," he said.

ALSO READ

Railtel To Bajaj Auto: CK Narayan Identifies Top Bets

Opinion
Railtel To Bajaj Auto: CK Narayan Identifies Top Bets
Read More

Outlook On Recent Order Win

RailTel Corp. has received an order of Rs 120.5 crore from the South Central Railway for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works for provision of automatic block-signalling system. The timeline for the completion of the project is around two years.

"This is brownfield work, and this will help in increasing line capacity of the railway track," Kumar said.

ALSO READ

Railways Targets To Add 300-400 Amrit Bharat Trains A Year, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Opinion
Railways Targets To Add 300-400 Amrit Bharat Trains A Year, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw — NDTV Profit Exclusive
Read More

Shares of RailTel jumped as much as 9.81% during the day to a record high of Rs 363.85 apiece on the NSE. The stock has gained over 21% since Dec. 22.

Two out of the three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, while one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 25.5%.

ALSO READ

RailTel Could Earn Five Times Its Revenue In Next Five Years, Says CMD Sanjai Kumar

Opinion
RailTel Could Earn Five Times Its Revenue In Next Five Years, Says CMD Sanjai Kumar
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT