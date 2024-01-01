Railtel Sees Rs 1,200-1,300 In Revenue Next Year On Robust Order Book: Chairman

RailTel Corp. has an order book of over Rs 5,000 crore, and the continuous reception of orders is expected to result in more inflows, according to Chairperson Sanjai Kumar.

"Next year, out of this order book, we are expecting around Rs 1,200–1,300 crore to convert into revenues," Kumar, who is also the managing director tod NDTV Profit in an interview.

The project size of the mini-ratna PSU has been continuously increasing over the past couple of years. The projects will be a mix of telecom and IT, according to Kumar.

"We specifically focus on the rail-wire segment, which is our broadband segment services, and we are now focusing on tier 1 and tier 2 towns," he said.