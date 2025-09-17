Railtel Bags Rs 106-Crore Order For Smart Classroom Installation From Bihar Education Project Council
This comes about a week after Railtel had won orders worth Rs 714 crore from the Bihar government.
Railtel Corporation Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 105.74 crore for the procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms in Bihar by the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The project, bagged on Sept. 16, is supposed to be completed by Jan 14, 2026, the filing stated.
Last week, the company had won orders worth Rs 713.55 crore from Bihar government. The five projects were also from the state project director of Bihar Education Project Council.
In the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, Railtel Corp.'s consolidated net profit saw a sharp climb. The bottomline surged 35.8% annually to Rs 66.1 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 48.67 crore, according to an exchange filing on July 28.
The revenue increased 33.3% to Rs 743.80 crore against Rs 558.11 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, went up 12% to Rs 115.81 crore versus Rs 103.37 crore, while margin shrunk to 15.6% against 18.5%.
Shares of Railtel on Wednesday settled 0.77% higher at Rs 400.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.36% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 0.78% on a year-to-date basis, and is down 15.33% in the last 12 months.