Railtel Bags Rs 106-Crore Order For Smart Classroom Installation From Bihar Education Project Council

Railtel Corporation Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 105.74 crore for the procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms in Bihar by the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The project, bagged on Sept. 16, is supposed to be completed by Jan 14, 2026, the filing stated.

Last week, the company had won orders worth Rs 713.55 crore from Bihar government. The five projects were also from the state project director of Bihar Education Project Council.