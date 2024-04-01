Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Gather Steam After Winning Three Orders

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose over 5% on Monday after the construction arm of the Ministry of Railways emerged as the lowest bidder for three orders.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 148 crore order from railways to design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for the upgradation of the electric traction system for the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway.

It was also the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 95.95 crore for engineering, procurement, construction of design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of single-phase AC, electrification OHE and TSS works of the Araria-Thakurganj New Line Section of the New Line Project of Araria-Galgalia of Northeast Frontier Railway.

The order includes associated work and supply, erection, modification, testing and commissioning of SCADA for the section.