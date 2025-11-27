Rahul Dravid's Message To Entrepreneurs: 'Everyone Wants To Start A Company But...'
The former Indian captain and coach recently invested in Bombay Shaving Company in the latest fundraising round of the men's grooming and personal care brand.
Iconic cricketer and former head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, has shared a few simple tips for budding entrepreneurs. In a recent conversation with Shantanu Deshpande, the founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Dravid revealed the qualities entrepreneurs should possess to successfully run their businesses.
Dravid recently invested in Bombay Shaving Company in the latest fundraising round of the leading men's grooming and personal care brand.
Deshpande shared a video of his conversation with Dravid on Instagram, where the former India captain offered advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Dravid urged new-age entrepreneurs willing to emulate the success of startup founders like Deshpande to study their fields well, like seasoned businessmen.
According to the former cricketer, curiosity is paramount in an information-rich world for a successful business. He noted that curiosity drives people to connect, converse and learn, complementing creativity and hard work.
"Everyone wants to start a company like Shantanu, but you should also learn like Shantanu. You understand that at the moment, the most important thing is curiosity. There is a lot of knowledge in our world, we have a lot of opportunities, and a lot of information. But curiosity is very important," Dravid said.
"You will be curious, you will meet people, you will talk to people, you will learn. That is important. Of course, hard work and creativity are required, but curiosity is as important," he concluded.
Deshpande also shared that he has imbibed certain values, as an entrepreneur, from cricket legends like Rahul Dravid.
"There are so many legendary batsmen, but one thing I like about them is that they are students of the game. Even now, we keep saying that they study the game, their curiosity about the game, their inherent curiosity about the game, is still so much in them. So today I learned from them that as an entrepreneur, whatever I have to do for my company, I have to do it today," Deshpande said.
Bombay Shaving Company recently closed a Rs 136 crore funding round. Sixth Sense Ventures led the fundraising, which also attracted investment from founder Shantanu Deshpande, the Patni Family Office, GII, high-net-worth investors and Rahul Dravid.
The company continues to demonstrate robust financial health, posting a net revenue run-rate exceeding Rs 550 crore and reaching profitability. The latest fundraising is being seen as a strategic move as the company prepares to launch its initial public offering (IPO).