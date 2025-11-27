Rahul Dravid's Message To Entrepreneurs: 'Everyone Wants To Start A Company But...'

Iconic cricketer and former head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, has shared a few simple tips for budding entrepreneurs. In a recent conversation with Shantanu Deshpande, the founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Dravid revealed the qualities entrepreneurs should possess to successfully run their businesses.

Dravid recently invested in Bombay Shaving Company in the latest fundraising round of the leading men's grooming and personal care brand.

Deshpande shared a video of his conversation with Dravid on Instagram, where the former India captain offered advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Dravid urged new-age entrepreneurs willing to emulate the success of startup founders like Deshpande to study their fields well, like seasoned businessmen.

According to the former cricketer, curiosity is paramount in an information-rich world for a successful business. He noted that curiosity drives people to connect, converse and learn, complementing creativity and hard work.

"Everyone wants to start a company like Shantanu, but you should also learn like Shantanu. You understand that at the moment, the most important thing is curiosity. There is a lot of knowledge in our world, we have a lot of opportunities, and a lot of information. But curiosity is very important," Dravid said.

"You will be curious, you will meet people, you will talk to people, you will learn. That is important. Of course, hard work and creativity are required, but curiosity is as important," he concluded.