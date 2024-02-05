Rado Watch's Biggest Market Is India Now, Says CEO Adrian Bosshard

India pipped China to become the largest market for Rado Watch Co. in 2023, underscoring the rise in affluence in the world’s most populous country even as global peers are facing economic slowdown.

The Swiss watchmaker has had a stellar run, benefitting from a broader boom in luxury goods as the pandemic receded, Chief Executive Officer Adrian Bosshard told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"With many international borders remaining shut for travellers, local demand for our watches outpaced supply as soon as stores reopened," he said. "Demand exploded like never before and it was a challenge to cope with it owing to the Covid-led logistics issues back then."

2023 marked a "record year" of sales for Rado in India, generating double-digit growth over a year earlier and even compared to pre-Covid levels. The brand moved further upmarket with the entry segment for a Rado watch now at Rs 1 lakh from Rs 80,000 two years ago, an approach that is also boosting revenue.

The trend of increasing sales of luxury watches, however, was not just limited to Rado.

India imported Swiss watches worth 218.8 million Swiss francs or Rs 2,095 crore last year, an all-time high, according to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. It is 17% higher from a year earlier despite a high base. The data showed that Swiss watch exports to only three countries — Hong Kong, Thailand and Ireland — were higher than India's.

Exports to China rose 7.6% last year. However, it declined 6.9% from 2021, compared with India's imports that surged 40% from 156.8 million francs during the same period. Still, the penetration of Swiss watches remains low globally, with India ranking 22nd in terms of overall exports, according to the data from the federation.

China, the UAE, Switzerland and the US are the other key markets for Rado, Bosshard said.