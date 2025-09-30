Radisson Targets Doubling Hotels In India By 2030, Sees Festive Boost From GST Reforms

Radisson Hotel Group is betting big on India, announcing plans to nearly double its footprint in the country to 500 hotels by 2030. The hospitality giant, which already operates 212 hotels across the country, said India is now its second-largest and fastest-growing market globally.

Speaking at an industry event, Chema Basterrechea, Global President and COO of Radisson, and Nikhil Sharma, MD and COO for South Asia, said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms rolled out last week will be a "gamechanger" for the hospitality sector, making travel and stays more affordable. "GST’s double dhamaka will translate into more hotel stays, weddings, events, retail, and travel," the executives said.

Radisson expects this year’s wedding and festive season to deliver an exceptional 15–20% growth in October–December, nearly double the usual 10% seasonal bump. The group said it has earmarked special investments for India’s booming wedding and events market, tailoring select brands like Individual Retreats for domestic travellers.

Backed by India’s expanding middle class and "huge investments" in infrastructure, Radisson is set to open 12 new hotels by December in locations including Delhi, Mount Abu, Indore, Phagwara, and Gir. Nearly 95% of Radisson’s clientele in India is domestic, though the group also sees rising demand from Indian travellers globally and plans to adapt more of its overseas services to meet their needs.

"No other country is showing growth like India," the executives said, adding that Radisson remains confident India could eventually become its top market worldwide.