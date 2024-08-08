Radisson Hotel Group Signs 100-room Park Inn In Partnership With Chanda Hotels

Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the signing of the 100-room Park Inn by Radisson Chennai East Coast Road in partnership with Chanda Hotels.

"This new signing is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio and allows us to leverage the region's growing tourism potential. By expanding in key markets like Chennai, we aim to provide exceptional service and memorable experiences across our portfolio in South Asia," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in operation and development.