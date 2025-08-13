Radico Khaitan Says Cheers To Shah Rukh Khan's D'yavol — A Look At Celebs Globally Backing Alcobev Brands

Radico Khaitan Ltd. has taken a big swing into the celebrity liquor game with the acquisition of a 47.5% equity stakein Shah Rukh Khan-backed alcohol brand D'Yavol.

This move formally ties Radico Khaitan, led by Abhishek Khaitan, with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, co-founders of the company, and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath.

"Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek's experience, Nikhil's passion, and our creative instinct at D'YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing," said Shah Rukh Khan on the development, as per a press release.