Radico Khaitan Says Cheers To Shah Rukh Khan's D'yavol — A Look At Celebs Globally Backing Alcobev Brands
An array of celebs in Hollywood and Bollywood have turned their star power into liquor labels.
Radico Khaitan Ltd. has taken a big swing into the celebrity liquor game with the acquisition of a 47.5% equity stakein Shah Rukh Khan-backed alcohol brand D'Yavol.
This move formally ties Radico Khaitan, led by Abhishek Khaitan, with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, co-founders of the company, and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath.
"Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek's experience, Nikhil's passion, and our creative instinct at D'YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing," said Shah Rukh Khan on the development, as per a press release.
"The meaning of 'premium' is changing – it is no longer defined by geography. Tomorrow’s best brands will be built on history, culture, and craftsmanship. That's what excites me about D'YAVOL — an Indian brand with the intent and ability to compete anywhere in the world," said Nikhil Kamath.
Celebs Raising The Bar With Alcobev Brands
The investment comes amid a growing trend of celebrities venturing into the alcohol business. Rana Daggubati and Anirudh Ravichander have teamed up for Loca Loka, Danny Denzongpa helms Yuksom Breweries, Sanjay Dutt has The Glenwalk, Yuvraj Singh backs Fino Tequila, and Kevin Pietersen owns Dram Bell.
The trend mirrors the West, where Hollywood and sports stars have turned their star power into liquor labels. Kendall Jenner has 818 Tequila, Ryan Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, Snoop Dogg is behind INDOGGO Gin, and Kate Hudson has King St. Vodka.
Other major celebrities in the liquor game include Channing Tatum with Born and Bred Vodka, David Beckham co-founded Haig Club, George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila, Matthew McConaughey with Longbranch Bourbon, Michael Jordan's co-owned Cincoro Tequila, and Dwayne Johnson fronted Teremana Tequila.