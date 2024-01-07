Radico Khaitan Left With Limited Malt As Indian Whisky Take On Scotch

The demand for Indian single malts is booming so much that Radico Khaitan Ltd., the maker of Rampur Whisky, is left with limited malt in stock.

The company tripled its annual malt distillation capacity to three million litres to cater to the rise in demand for Indian single malts both internationally and within the country. Unavailability of malt, however, forced the company to halt expansion in the international market, which contributes 75% of its overall sales.

"We have very limited malt available now," Sanjeev Banga, president of international business at Radico Khaitan, told NDTV Profit in a phone interview. "Although we increased our distillation capacity a couple of years ago sensing the demand surge, the process — from ageing, maturing, malting and bottling — is a lengthy one. We will expand distribution when the malt is ready."

Indian malt whisky has won over drinkers worldwide, with local brands featuring among connoisseurs' list. Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023, a peated single malt from Haryana-based Piccadilly Distilleries, was ranked the world's best at Whiskies of the World Award earlier this year. Amrut, Paul John and Rampur now have a dedicated following. Global giants Pernod Ricard and Diageo too launched their own local single malts, joining the nascent-but-booming segment of India's $30-billion spirits market.

To meet this growing demand, Radico Khaitan has also set up a malt maturation capacity of 10,000 barrels at the new Sitapur campus in Uttar Pradesh. Banga said the company is looking to further enhance it.

Among India’s oldest and largest distilleries, Radico Khaitan made its entry into single malt whiskies with Rampur in 2016. The brand is now available in 40 countries, while spirits from the distiller's stable can be found in 100 countries.