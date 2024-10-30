Radhika Gupta's First Business Might Not Be An Easy Guess

Not all successful business ventures are the result of stunning ideas taking off. More often than not, success comes after a variety of tough times, lessons learnt, and failing forward.

Radhika Gupta's first business venture was a restaurant out of a dorm. Much before she became the chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Gupta's first ever business was born out of sheer need — home-cooked food.

"At that point, you either eat college pizza at 10 in the night. Or there was bad Indian food or bad naan and what they call saag paneer with tikka masala in the US," she said. When not-the-best food was the only food available, Gupta saw an opportunity to build something.