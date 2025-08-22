Radhika Gupta Calls WestBridge Investment In Edelweiss Mutual Fund 'A Special Milestone'

Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, called WestBridge Capital's recent acquisition of Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. a 'milestone', on Friday.

The MD called the deal "a vote of confidence in both what we have built and the dreams we have for the future" through a post on X.

"Edelweiss mutual fund has scaled rapidly through focused execution - consistent fund performance, product innovation, and widening distribution strength," Gupta said via a press release from the company. "We are delighted to partner with WestBridge Capital - a likeminded and long-term partner - whose strategic insights and ecosystem will accelerate our next phase of growth.

"The mutual fund opportunity in India is just taking off and we are confident that we can build Edelweiss MF into one of India's most admired asset managers," Gupta added.