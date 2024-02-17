Quess Corp To Split Into Three Separate Companies To Unlock Value

Quess Corp Ltd. has approved spinning off the business services provider's diversified verticals into three independent entities to unlock value.

The company will demerge into Quess Corp Ltd., Digitide Solutions Ltd, and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd., according to an exchange filing.

Once the demerger is effective, all shareholders will receive one additional share for each of the new companies for every share held in Quess Corp. The demerger process expected to take between 12 and 15 months to achieve regulatory clearances, it said.

The company said that this helps the management to focus and develop capital allocation plans relevant to each business, and create value for its shareholders.

According to the plan: