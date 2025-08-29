Quess Corp Targets Rs 350-Crore Ebitda In FY26, Led By Growth In Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities

Staffing and workforce solutions provider Quess Corp is targeting an Ebitda of Rs 350 crore and a blended margin of 2% in FY26, according to its Executive Director and CEO, Guruprasad Srinivasan.

He said that the company is now debt-free and is witnessing significant hiring "green shoots," particularly in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“By the end of this year, we have been guiding to be around 2%. We will roughly deliver about Rs 350 crore of Ebitda. We are very well situated to be close to a 20% ROE (Return on Equity) company,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.