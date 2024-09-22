India, US Sign Agreement For New Semiconductor Fabrication Plant To Manage High End Military Technologies

India and United States of America have entered into an agreement set up manufacturing of a new semiconductor fabrication plant focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next generation telecommunications, and green energy applications.

The partnership between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech and US Space Force is a first wherein the US Military is collaborating in technology transfer for highly valued technologies involving manufacturing infrared, gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors in the country under the India Semiconductor Mission.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the tie-up as a watershed arrangement as powerful as the civilian nuclear deal between the two nations.

The Fab becomes not only India’s first, but one of the world’s first Multi material fab for national security and the Bharat Semi Fab titled Shakti becomes the first fab of its kind in the Quad.

The Fab will focus on three essential pillars for the modern war fighting - advanced sensing, advanced communications and high voltage power electronics – which also have huge growing needs for commercial sectors such as Railway’s, telecom infrastructure and data centres and green energy.

The transfer of technology will make India a net technology provider in the region and the India-US partnership in will create a stable, trusted supply chain in the most critical of national security technology.

The cooperation between 3rdiTech and US Space Force was first announced during the June 2023 State Visit Of President Biden and finally the main plans to jointly build this fab were announced at the leaders Bilateral in Delaware on September 21, 2024.