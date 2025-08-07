QSR Chain Popeyes Enters Mumbai, Jubilant Food Launches Four New Stores In The City
Popeyes, which competes with rival QSR chains such as KFC, is expanding in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and NCR.
Leading QSR chain operators Jubilant Foods Ltd has launched its US-based Fried Chicken brand Popeyes in Mumbai by opening four stores in the city.
The Louisiana-style fried chicken chain, which entered in India in January 2022 through master franchise agreement with Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) is expanding its presence in the country.
"We are thrilled to bring Popeyes to Mumbai, a city renowned for its love for vibrant and diverse flavors. The brand has received an incredible response across India, and we are confident that Mumbaikars will embrace our signature offerings with the same enthusiasm," Jubilant Foods chief exeuctive officer and managing director Sameer Khetarpal said.
Garmin launches Forerunner 970 And Forerunner 570 In India
Swiss smart wearable device maker Garmin on Wednesday announced the launch of Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 in India, its most advanced GPS running and triathlon smartwatches.
Designed to help athletes of all levels train smarter and achieve new personal bests, the latest Forerunner models feature vibrant AMOLED displays, a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice assistance, personalised workouts, recovery insights, and more.
The Forerunner 970 goes a step further with a built-in LED flashlight and cutting-edge performance metrics like running tolerance, running economy, and step speed loss, developed in collaboration with Garmin’s team of sports scientists and physiologists.