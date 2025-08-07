QSR Chain Popeyes Enters Mumbai, Jubilant Food Launches Four New Stores In The City

Swiss smart wearable device maker Garmin on Wednesday announced the launch of Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 in India, its most advanced GPS running and triathlon smartwatches.

Designed to help athletes of all levels train smarter and achieve new personal bests, the latest Forerunner models feature vibrant AMOLED displays, a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice assistance, personalised workouts, recovery insights, and more.

The Forerunner 970 goes a step further with a built-in LED flashlight and cutting-edge performance metrics like running tolerance, running economy, and step speed loss, developed in collaboration with Garmin’s team of sports scientists and physiologists.