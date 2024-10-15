Bank Margins Likely To Remain Under Pressure In Q2; ICICI May Remain Outlier, Soft Quarter Expected For Axis

Indian banks are expected to report softer performance in the second quarter ended September 2024, as pressure on margins is likely to continue, led by a rise in deposit costs amid an overall moderation in credit growth.

Bank of Maharashtra is set to report its July-September earnings results on Tuesday, followed by Axis Bank on Thursday.

While analysts will watch out for the impact of increased risk weight changes on unsecured retail credit, lenders whose loan portfolios are exposed to microfinance institutions are not in a comfortable position and are likely to see elevated credit costs and weak commentary on near-term business performance.

Sharekhan stated in an earnings preview that banks in the unsecured and MFI loan segment should expect slightly higher slippages along with lower recoveries and upgrades.

"We expect muted PAT (profit after tax) growth, led by slower business growth... We expect banks to report a 10-basis-point sequential decline in NIMs (net interest margins), led by the re-pricing," Kotak Institutional Equities said in an earnings preview.

While Axis Securities expects costs of funds to remain elevated, margins are likely to fall slightly for most banks to the tune of 5-10 basis points.

While large-sized private sector banks and public sector banks could report a more calibrated decline in margins, small finance banks may see sharper compression, it said.

Additionally, a reversal in the interest rate cycle could further lead to yield pressure and may impact private sector banks more because they have a relatively higher share of floating rate loans, Emkay Global Financial Services said.